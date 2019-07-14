Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted By $320,448 Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Position; Last Week ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Icon had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ICLR in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, January 25. See ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) latest ratings:

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 36.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 26,704 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 99,349 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 72,645 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $971.30M valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 2.15 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, February 27. Alliance Global Partners maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, February 26.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. Shares for $372,308 were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY on Tuesday, March 19. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,165 was sold by JOHNSON S P IV.

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 4,681 shares to 6,682 valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Square Inc stake by 41,332 shares and now owns 116,661 shares. Talend S A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 28,706 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 138,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 78,340 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 434 shares. Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Renaissance Gp Limited Company reported 35,840 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 303,856 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 1.92M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mairs And Pwr holds 0.09% or 564,560 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 1.10 million shares. Icon Advisers Co accumulated 243,800 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 224,758 shares. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma holds 760,208 shares. 131,451 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability Corp accumulated 58,900 shares.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.05 billion. The firm specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It has a 24.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services.