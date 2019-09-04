Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $3.42 Million; Roumell Asset Management Increased Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stake by $410,880

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 69,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 20,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 90,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.40 million shares traded or 10.18% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 145,757 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NOMINATES JUSU SAFFA AS FINANCE MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – REG-Bank of Åland Plc: Managers’ Transactions (November Sierra Ab); 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – GREG AASEN NAMED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PARTY ASKS COURT TO VOID PRESIDENTIAL VOTE RESULT; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INITIATES SEARCH FOR NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Vote Amid Discontent Over Ebola, Iron Ore; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q NET REV. R$94.8M; 22/03/2018 – Sierra Leone election board accuses police of obstruction; 07/03/2018 – Sierra Leone votes for new leader in hope of ending economic crisis; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 76,474 shares to 455,152 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 9,421 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 0.71% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 204,510 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 163,500 shares. Thomas White Int invested in 15,500 shares. World Asset has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The California-based Huber Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 8.89M shares. Axa accumulated 14,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 1.27M shares. 1.36 million are owned by Ajo L P. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 101,261 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 59,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fin Ltd Com holds 12,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

