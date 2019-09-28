Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Increased Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding By $695,043

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 24.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 10,631 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 32,616 shares with $3.95 million value, down from 43,247 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.60M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 94.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 77,227 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 158,650 shares with $1.45M value, up from 81,423 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $12.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.21M shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million was bought by KEYES KEVIN. The insider Green Anthony C bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17.

Among 2 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock (NYSE:NLY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9’s average target is 2.97% above currents $8.74 stock price. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Square Inc stake by 11,792 shares to 58,018 valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,133 shares and now owns 37,954 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv Management stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Dana Invest Advsrs accumulated 30,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 38,327 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 498,450 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 306 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc owns 0.06% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 8,390 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Two Sigma Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 127,997 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Brandywine Investment Management Llc accumulated 8.58M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.80M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 25,163 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 133,586 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited stated it has 17,651 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 269,937 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 40.81% above currents $107.03 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15100 target in Friday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 59,196 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.29% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Conning Inc holds 2,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,583 are owned by Zebra Management Lc. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 2,642 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested in 1.11% or 77,640 shares. High Pointe Management Ltd invested in 0.96% or 5,670 shares. Buckingham Capital, a New York-based fund reported 135,703 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,600 shares. 24,780 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.27% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. 877,380 were accumulated by Palestra Capital Limited Liability Company. Capital Intll Limited Ca reported 16,800 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 24,199 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77 million for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.