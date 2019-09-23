Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake by $4.51 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lifted by $1.16 Million Its Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19 million, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $211.82. About 185,170 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 85.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 51,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $762,000, down from 59,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 328,096 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,827 shares to 210,231 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 27,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,151 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,793 shares to 27,418 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56M for 19.42 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.