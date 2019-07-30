Trexquant Investment LP Has Cut Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) as Market Valuation Rose; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 184,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 3.59M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 57,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 94,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 1.20M shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Selling Stations to Fox in Bid to Get Tribune Approval; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 Tribune/Sinclair divest bids set for this week – sources [21:28 GMT05 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 02/04/2018 – DEMOCRATS ASK DOJ TO REVIEW SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 54,018 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $38.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 33,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 12,784 shares to 24,813 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 58,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).