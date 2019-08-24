Trexquant Investment LP Has Cut Its Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) as Stock Value Declined; Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Position Maintained by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.35 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 130,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 43,687 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, down from 174,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2.83 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Brown-Forman Stockholders Elect Directors and Board Approves Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Corp. – Premium Alcohol Trading At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) 16% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.51 million for 4.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goodyear (GT) to Slash Jobs in Germany to Modernize Plants – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, GT, CLX – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goodyear (GT) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decrease Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: GLD, VNQ, PVH, G-III Apparel and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 70,016 shares to 172,764 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 21,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). British Columbia Management Corp reported 185,544 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.01% or 150,869 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 26,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 34,099 shares. Moody State Bank Division has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Allstate Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,177 shares. Ajo LP owns 2.19M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 43,642 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested in 872,613 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 15,999 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 40,907 shares.