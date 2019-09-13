Trexquant Investment LP Has Boosted Unum Group (UNM) Position by $330,627; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Cypress Funds Upped Its Holding

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 10,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 96,619 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 1.04M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.46 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $187.09. About 7.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this position’; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 13/04/2018 – Thirty-two U.S. embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 29/05/2018 – Robert Fenner: Facebook is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook

