Trexquant Investment LP Has Boosted Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) stake by 15.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 13,469 shares as National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)’s stock declined 18.92%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 102,527 shares with $6.25 billion value, up from 89,058 last quarter. National Fuel Gas Co now has $4.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 618,496 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 58.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 14,945 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 40,699 shares with $4.92 million value, up from 25,754 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $6.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Among 6 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.17’s average target is 1.37% above currents $140.25 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, May 17. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17200 target in Thursday, July 25 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush.

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 13,961 shares to 32,330 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 43,730 shares and now owns 102,185 shares. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Wix and GMO Epsilon Introduce Enhanced Payment Options in Japan… – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix’s bear warns on fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited Company invested in 25,920 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Menora Mivtachim Holding has invested 2.7% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Cap Management Lc holds 4,606 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 336,579 shares. Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,888 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 201,381 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 479 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,136 shares. Products Prtn Lc owns 130,402 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.38 million shares. Nine Masts Capital reported 1,761 shares stake.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased First Republic Bank San Fran (NYSE:FRC) stake by 5,202 shares to 929,196 valued at $93.35B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 40,999 shares and now owns 1.28 million shares. Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas says New York’s latest denial rendered ineffective by FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 49th Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.