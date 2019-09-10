Trexquant Investment LP Decreased Its Position in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $1.93 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Dearborn Partners Trimmed Stake by $727,155

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 185,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, down from 191,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 56,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 27,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, down from 84,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 1.61 million shares traded or 15.39% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85M for 9.22 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26,267 shares to 37,541 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 40,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,205 shares to 109,928 shares, valued at $21.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,038 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).