Trexquant Investment LP Decreased Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Position by $805,660 as Shares Rose; Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Value Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 19,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 80,404 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 80.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 40,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 9,905 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 50,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 321,206 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 68,615 shares to 102,076 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 15,381 shares in its portfolio. Westpac holds 0% or 18,483 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 204,366 shares. Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 208,554 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 10,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 684,637 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 524,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 11,720 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 48,950 shares. Nfc Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 190,000 shares stake.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.60 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Barbara Oil reported 15,500 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.05% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 10.39M shares. Boston Prtn reported 1.64M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 60,854 shares. Charter Co holds 0.05% or 3,625 shares. Capital Fund, a France-based fund reported 45,001 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.14% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 154,226 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 9,085 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 11,840 shares. Mai Management holds 0.04% or 7,172 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 24,106 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $135.67M for 17.65 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,390 shares to 13,320 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).