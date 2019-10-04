Trexquant Investment LP Decreased Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake by $6.31 Million as Share Value Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Cheviot Value Management Has Lowered by $355,997 Its Holding

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 5.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 180,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 98,958 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, down from 279,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 1.12M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,086 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc owns 29,992 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 38,937 shares. Beddow Capital Mgmt holds 3.47% or 139,295 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 1.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 291,839 shares. Randolph accumulated 427,265 shares. Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 58,994 shares. Family Management Corp stated it has 24,202 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 1.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Creative Planning reported 916,194 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 61,693 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs invested in 0.52% or 255,421 shares. Beaumont Prns Ltd Company has 21,831 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 131,046 shares to 286,138 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.35 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.30 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 0.64% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Meritage Port Management has invested 0.38% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 65,369 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.11% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0.33% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Proshare holds 188,048 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 8,248 are held by Greenleaf Trust. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings invested in 0.01% or 44,816 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wright Serv holds 8,521 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Palouse Mgmt reported 161,294 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 19,059 shares to 69,160 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 32,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Duluth Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $434.58M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.