Trexquant Investment LP Decreased Genomic Health (GHDX) Holding By $541,450; Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased By $2.30 Million Its Homestreet (HMST) Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased Homestreet Inc (HMST) stake by 2910.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 88,460 shares as Homestreet Inc (HMST)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 91,499 shares with $2.41M value, up from 3,039 last quarter. Homestreet Inc now has $659.95M valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 47,201 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 23/04/2018 – HomeStreet Cut 86 FTE Positions; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COMPANY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COUNT ANY VOTES ON ROARING BLUE LION’S BLUE PROXY CARD, INCLUDING FOR QUORUM PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET THREATENS TO REJECT ALL VOTES ON BLUE PROXY CARD; 23/04/2018 – MortgageDly[Reg]: HomeStreet Lays Off Dozens of Mortgage Employees; 02/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS REMAINS “FULLY COMMITTED” TO PURSUING CHANGES AT HOMESTREET; 17/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Shareholders Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Roaring Blue Lion’s Disclosure of the Fund’s Non-Compliance with Regulatory Requirements; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET PRELIM VOTE SHOWS ALL 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES REELECTED; 05/03/2018 HomeStreet Board Reveals Its Disdain for Shareholder Rights; 14/03/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WRITES TO HOMESTREET INC REQUESTING INSPECTION OF CERTAIN RECORDS OF COMPANY – SEC FILING

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) stake by 24.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 7,735 shares as Genomic Health Inc (GHDX)’s stock rose 14.30%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 23,958 shares with $1.68M value, down from 31,693 last quarter. Genomic Health Inc now has $2.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.22. About 311,495 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Genomic Profiling of the Residual Disease of Advanced-stage Ovarian Cancer After Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 11/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine and its Collaborators Present New Findings Supporting Tissue- and Blood-based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Targeted and Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment Strategies; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Gene By Gene Selects BC Platforms to Enhance its World Leading Genomic Data Processing Services; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. Ruh Mark R had bought 2,000 shares worth $56,740. Cavanaugh Sandra A bought $143,350 worth of stock. VAN AMEN DARRELL also bought $61,500 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on Wednesday, June 12. The insider EVANS GODFREY B bought 1,000 shares worth $28,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4.

