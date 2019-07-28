Trexquant Investment LP Cut Its Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) as Stock Rose; Delphi Management Has Decreased Oshkosh (OSK) Holding by $323,625 as Valuation Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 33,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 152,704 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,943 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 24,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 467,855 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 36,878 shares to 150,241 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 88,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,906 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “The Ensign Group (ENSG) Reports Acquisition of All County Home Care & Hospice in Boerne, Texas – StreetInsider.com” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires Home Health and Hospice Operations in Wisconsin – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.51 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 6,278 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited. Qs Investors Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 94,249 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability invested in 13,100 shares. Kestrel Investment Management reported 6.48% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.36% or 33,496 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset stated it has 9,408 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Paradigm Mgmt Ny has 91,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 2.76 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 386,823 shares. 33,633 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Texas-based Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Timpani Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,502 shares. Usa Portformulas holds 4,951 shares.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bilibili Inc. (BILI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh +3% after strong guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.48M for 8.78 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 7,837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Axa holds 4,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 143,591 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company owns 27,304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 905,819 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 207,230 shares. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,011 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 463,463 shares. 36,142 are held by Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Opus Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 8,283 shares.