Trexquant Investment LP Cut Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $416,020 as Stock Value Rose; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Lifted Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5662.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 3.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.69M, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 2.13 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 9,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,838 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 40,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 288,122 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,954 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. 211,877 were reported by Elm Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Network Ltd Co has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 127,935 shares. Hbk Investments L P, Texas-based fund reported 44,915 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company owns 856 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 11,000 shares. M Holdg Incorporated has invested 2.2% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.23% or 472,140 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.35% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fifth Third Bancorp has 1,445 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 132,822 shares to 226,265 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 22,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 13,309 shares. Essex Fin Services accumulated 9,559 shares. Mathes accumulated 45,705 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,450 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 359 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hm Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,230 shares. Schroder Group holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2.45 million shares. State Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 22,122 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.18% or 17,525 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.56% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stonebridge stated it has 27,904 shares. Advisers Ltd Co reported 292,064 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 1.90 million shares or 0.37% of the stock.

