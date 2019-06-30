Trexquant Investment LP Continues to Hold Stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE); Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $2.35 Million as Shares Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 89.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 24,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,899 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 27,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 1.87 million shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 164.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 72,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,560 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 44,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 284,939 shares to 95,589 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,530 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III also sold $1.03M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. 10,739 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M. WEAVER DORENDA K had sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548 on Friday, February 8. Watson Patricia A sold 8,632 shares worth $787,471.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.75M for 28.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 8,788 shares to 222,304 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).