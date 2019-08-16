Trexquant Investment LP Continues to Hold Holding in Hexcel New (HXL); Eagleclaw Capital Managment Stake In Cme Group (CME) Was Upped

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 752.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 29,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 32,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.54. About 439,197 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $213.78. About 687,885 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 9,984 shares to 19,443 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 18,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,954 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hexcel’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parnassus Fund Comments on CME Group – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.