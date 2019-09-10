Trexquant Investment LP Boosted Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Position; Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Covered By 0 Bulls

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 309.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 49,670 shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 65,693 shares with $1.32M value, up from 16,023 last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 425,423 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership invested in 18,000 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc stated it has 86,976 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.02% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 500,000 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 17,075 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 36,192 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 35,762 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 1.52% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 256,757 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 262 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1.14 million shares. Trexquant Inv Lp accumulated 65,693 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 5,895 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Hbk Invs Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,823 shares.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 2.21M shares. Eagle Boston Inv Incorporated holds 61,927 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc accumulated 483,634 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) or 3.68 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 237,300 were reported by South Dakota Council. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 2,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Commerce reported 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc reported 86,991 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 27,483 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0% or 140,671 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 28,365 shares. Alliancebernstein L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

The stock increased 2.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 1.06 million shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C