Trexquant Investment LP Boosted Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding; Chico’s Fas (CHS) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Upped Position by $713,673 as Stock Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 108.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 237,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 456,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 218,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.135. About 2.01M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 37,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 80,780 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 43,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 2.67 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 111,383 shares to 134,317 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 14,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,561 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Ozk.

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chico’s FAS, PolyOne, and John Wiley & Sons Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chico’s FAS declares $0.0875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chico’s FAS, Inc. Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Sycamore Partners – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Pcl holds 148,057 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Incorporated has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 175,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 46,950 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 3.43 million shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com owns 0.01% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 154,985 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 182,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Jefferies Gru Llc has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Millennium Management Limited Company holds 0% or 19,708 shares in its portfolio. 50,600 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Ameritas Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 41,680 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. 2,000 Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares with value of $7,140 were bought by Baker Gregory S. On Thursday, June 13 TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 14,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.67M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 187,979 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 133,715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Citadel Advisors holds 3.51M shares. Boys Arnold And reported 50,089 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tower Capital (Trc) holds 9,866 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 66,475 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Company Ny. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 491,756 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Arizona State Retirement System reported 168,723 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of invested in 0.02% or 134,135 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 180,248 shares to 98,958 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 54,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,088 shares, and cut its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).