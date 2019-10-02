Trexquant Investment LP Boosted Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding; First Financial (FFC)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) stake by 434.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 121,718 shares as Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s stock rose 19.01%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 149,758 shares with $969,000 value, up from 28,040 last quarter. Extreme Networks Inc now has $830.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 424,638 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program

First Financial Corp (FFC) investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 22 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 27 reduced and sold their stock positions in First Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.17 million shares, down from 4.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Family Firm Inc. holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. for 82,066 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 414,752 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 29,025 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,225 shares.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 151,938 shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $921.41 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 51,213 shares to 8,657 valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 27,750 shares and now owns 12,555 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

