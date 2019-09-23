Trexquant Investment LP Boosted Dover (DOV) Stake by $2.20 Million as Shares Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $178.25. About 6.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 262.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 22,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 30,450 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 8,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 100,035 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 24,347 shares to 6,708 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,108 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). North Star Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Tru Company accumulated 2,792 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The California-based Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Swiss Bank holds 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 473,117 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 595,405 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 9,712 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd invested in 0.06% or 9,542 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 136,944 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 343,944 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Co Limited holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 1,930 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.53 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.