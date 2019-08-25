Trex Company (TREX) Shares Rose While Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $748,958; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Valuation Declined, Bridger Management Has Decreased Position by $16.85 Million

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 366,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 746,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 12,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 93,331 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 105,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 727,881 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.53% or 34,545 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 210,664 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Moreover, Ellington Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 31,340 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv holds 0.01% or 16,950 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 0.72% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 664,161 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Timpani Management Limited Liability owns 22,823 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 14,969 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 9,835 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 29,153 shares in its portfolio.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares to 146,909 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc..