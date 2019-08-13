Trex Company (TREX) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Champlain Investment Partners Has Increased Its Community Bank System (CBU) Position by $1.21 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 85,710 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 103,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 407,133 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 806,220 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 785,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Community Bank System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 59,066 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NUBK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NUBK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Community Bank System (CBU) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kinderhook Bank Corp. Announces Stockholder and Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Community Bank System Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System (CBU) Announces Acquisition of Kinderhook Bank Corp. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 16,496 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 30,020 were reported by Advsr Asset Mgmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 17,613 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 34,100 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 10,249 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 22,213 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). At Financial Bank reported 4,000 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 4,142 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,788 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 1.42 million shares. 18,390 are owned by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc. by 117,835 shares to 189,795 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,585 shares, and cut its stake in Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Raymond James And holds 0.01% or 53,649 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 159,000 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 34,545 shares stake. Bbt Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.32% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Creative Planning reported 12,645 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Company holds 1.18M shares. Fin Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 3,330 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 14,969 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na stated it has 4,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 1.36M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 5,202 shares. Whittier holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2,958 shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “For P&G and Trex, the Outlooks Are Bright – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trex Q1 earnings miss reflects new product start-up costs – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers’ Choice 100 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Trex Stock Squeezed the Housing Pessimists Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.