Trex Company (TREX) Shareholder Aurora Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $495,930; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Valuation Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $530,550

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 159,922 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 28,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 675,713 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44M for 27.70 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Fmr Llc reported 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 21,106 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 39,969 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 883,633 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Frontier Co Limited Com reported 433,840 shares. Piedmont Investment Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0% stake. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 28,239 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs invested in 53,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group reported 260,999 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,969 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 288 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 13 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 65,731 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 14,787 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Timessquare Mngmt reported 601,850 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp has invested 0.9% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.44% stake. Wasatch Advsrs Inc holds 1.32 million shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 4,906 shares. 14,411 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 12,820 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc reported 124,649 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 21,133 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,062 shares to 6,755 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 26,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $36.17 million activity. Tseng Saria also sold $2.83 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 21,308 shares valued at $2.78 million was sold by Xiao Deming. $1.65M worth of stock was sold by Blegen Theodore on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.01M were sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 11.

