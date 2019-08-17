Trex Company (TREX) Market Value Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increased Facebook (FB) Holding by $128.76 Million as Stock Price Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 775,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.56 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly pulled contacts and text messages from Android users; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products; 10/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook’s CEO faces off with Congress; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – Famed investor Bill Miller is still a believer in Facebook. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 01/05/2018 – The social media site collects information from Facebook users and non-Facebook users from websites that send it user information, including through Facebook “pixels.”

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 85,710 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 103,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 687,750 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 156,910 shares to 209,210 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc. by 77,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 352,765 shares to 112,580 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Inc Del (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,283 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).