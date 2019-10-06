Trex Company (TREX) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $565,160 as Stock Price Rose; Wal (WMT) Position Held by Greenwood Gearhart Inc

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 93,670 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 85,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 389,837 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 17,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 96,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, up from 79,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.87 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 04/04/2018 – WALMART SAYS ON MARCH 29 DAVID CHEESEWRIGHT, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO TRANSITION AND RETIREMENT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,397 shares to 181,704 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 34,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,117 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabalex Capital Management Lc holds 7.92% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 275,000 shares. Stanley holds 23,525 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 3,650 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 336,896 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,405 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation reported 53,774 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt has 0.53% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 13,521 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp holds 9,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 51,126 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sumitomo Life holds 47,414 shares. Ally Finance Inc has 35,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 15,900 shares to 22,444 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 40,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,740 shares, and cut its stake in Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie holds 0% or 24 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 177,895 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Shelton Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 18 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Whittier Trust owns 2,958 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 18,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 876,193 shares. 100 were reported by Burt Wealth Advsr. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 32,000 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Legal & General Group Pcl holds 66,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

