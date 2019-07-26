Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

We will be comparing the differences between Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex Company Inc. 69 5.97 N/A 2.19 27.94 Masco Corporation 38 1.49 N/A 2.29 16.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Masco Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trex Company Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Trex Company Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Masco Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9% Masco Corporation 0.00% 0% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

Trex Company Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Masco Corporation has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trex Company Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Masco Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Trex Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Trex Company Inc. and Masco Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex Company Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

Trex Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.49% and an $80.25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Masco Corporation’s consensus target price is $46.83, while its potential upside is 10.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trex Company Inc. looks more robust than Masco Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of Trex Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Masco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Trex Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Masco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trex Company Inc. -2.26% -18.23% -21.36% -2.95% 9.94% 2.93% Masco Corporation -1.1% -6.59% 1.83% 22.01% 0.58% 29.48%

For the past year Trex Company Inc. has weaker performance than Masco Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Trex Company Inc. beats Masco Corporation.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.