Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Both Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex Company Inc. 71 6.93 N/A 2.19 37.38 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.38 N/A 1.08 20.38

Demonstrates Trex Company Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Trex Company Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Trex Company Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trex Company Inc. Its rival JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Trex Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Trex Company Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex Company Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$80.25 is Trex Company Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -2.23%. Meanwhile, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 57.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. looks more robust than Trex Company Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trex Company Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 98.9%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Trex Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year Trex Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats JELD-WEN Holding Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.