Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s Financial Results Comparing With GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

As General Building Materials businesses, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex Company Inc. 69 6.04 N/A 2.19 27.94 GMS Inc. 18 0.30 N/A 1.18 16.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trex Company Inc. and GMS Inc. GMS Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Trex Company Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Trex Company Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9% GMS Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trex Company Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival GMS Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. GMS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trex Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trex Company Inc. and GMS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex Company Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Trex Company Inc. has a 12.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $80.25. On the other hand, GMS Inc.’s potential downside is -12.85% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trex Company Inc. is looking more favorable than GMS Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.2% of Trex Company Inc. shares and 93.4% of GMS Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Trex Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of GMS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trex Company Inc. -2.26% -18.23% -21.36% -2.95% 9.94% 2.93% GMS Inc. 0.42% 13.52% -4.77% 9.72% -36.3% 27.66%

For the past year Trex Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GMS Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats GMS Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.