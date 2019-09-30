Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Reaches $91.19 High on Sep, 30; Shorts at Semileds (LEDS) Lowered By 5.58%

The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) reached all time high today, Sep, 30 and still has $96.66 target or 6.00% above today’s $91.19 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.33 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $96.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $319.68 million more. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 619,425 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Semileds Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) had a decrease of 5.58% in short interest. LEDS’s SI was 86,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.58% from 91,400 shares previously. With 99,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Semileds Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s short sellers to cover LEDS’s short positions. The SI to Semileds Corporation’s float is 4.05%. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.0485 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4715. About 7,076 shares traded. SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has declined 31.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.40% the S&P500.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode chips and LED components in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $8.87 million. The companyÂ’s products are used primarily for general lighting applications comprising commercial, industrial, and residential lighting, as well as street lights; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet (UV), curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, and architectural lighting and entertainment lighting applications, as well as LED lighting for horticulture applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells enhanced vertical, blue, white, green, and UV LED and LED chips to packagers or distributors in Taiwan, the United States, and China.

More notable recent SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s mini LED switch benefits LG, says analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SemiLEDs Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LEDS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemiLEDs Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.15M for 34.03 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold Trex Company, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trex Price Overheated On Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Trex Company, Enphase And More – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Trex (TREX) Announces Kristine L. Juster to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 44.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.