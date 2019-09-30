Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Reaches $90.63 52-Week High; KOBE STEEL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KBSTF) Shorts Lowered By 21.37%

The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) hit a new 52-week high and has $98.79 target or 9.00% above today’s $90.63 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.30 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $98.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $476.55M more. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.63. About 464,023 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

KOBE STEEL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) had a decrease of 21.37% in short interest. KBSTF’s SI was 1.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.37% from 1.60M shares previously. It closed at $5.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm operates through Iron & Steel, Welding, Aluminum & Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Electric Power, and Other Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Iron & Steel segment offers steel wire rods and bars, steel plates, steel sheets, pig iron, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 43.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.14 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.