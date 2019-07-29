Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Reaches $67.88 After 3.00% Down Move; Capital Planning Advisors Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake By $332,112

The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.29% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 716,207 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge WinnersThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.97B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $65.84 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TREX worth $119.13 million less.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 26.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 5,032 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 23,905 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 18,873 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 4.57 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Among 4 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Sidoti. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trex Offers Free Recyclability Testing for Polyethylene Packaging Applications – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Trex Company Stock Popped 19.9% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ESG Investing: Is Trex a Responsible Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Trex Are Falling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 30.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Trex Company, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Raymond James Advisors Inc holds 0% or 4,762 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 15,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 400 shares. 66,670 are held by Axiom Invsts Lc De. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 5,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Raymond James Assoc owns 53,649 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 4,005 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 36,283 shares to 148,530 valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) stake by 34,505 shares and now owns 125,175 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pnc Financial Services Incorporated holds 821,392 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cohen And Steers accumulated 0.01% or 35,012 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.12% stake. 79,488 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0.38% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,695 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru Inc (Ca) has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 694 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Maryland-based Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.94M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200.