Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) EPS Estimated At $0.64; REITMANS CANADA LTD. CLASS A CANADA (RTMAF) Shorts Up By 700%

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.33% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. TREX’s profit would be $37.44M giving it 28.25 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Trex Company, Inc.’s analysts see 18.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 387,437 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

REITMANS CANADA LTD. CLASS A CANADA (OTCMKTS:RTMAF) had an increase of 700% in short interest. RTMAF’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 700% from 100 shares previously. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.0505 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 300 shares traded. Reitmans (OTCMKTS:Canada Limited) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Trex Company, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.1% or 345,708 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Llc invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 18,974 shares. 37,662 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Communications. Parametrica Mgmt Limited accumulated 4,575 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Nomura has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Prelude Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,950 shares. Illinois-based First Advsr L P has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 27,173 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 9,020 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 260,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.25% or 35,582 shares.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 33.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Among 4 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trex Offers Free Recyclability Testing for Polyethylene Packaging Applications – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Trex Company Stock Popped 19.9% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trex Is Still An Impressive Holding To Have – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Reitmans Limited operates as a ladiesÂ’ specialty apparel retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $139.98 million. It offers dresses, R essentials, cardigans, sweaters, capris, pants, tees and camis, blouses, jeans, skirts, comfort clothing, leggings, blazers and jackets, outerwear, maternity apparel, and accessories, as well as fashion products for men. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through Reitmans, Penningtons, Addition Elle, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba branded stores primarily in malls and retail power centers; and shop-in-shop boutiques in Babies 'R' Us locations, as well as e-commerce Websites.