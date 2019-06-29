Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) EPS Estimated At $0.64; 5 Analysts Bullish Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.33% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. TREX’s profit would be $37.44M giving it 28.01 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Trex Company, Inc.’s analysts see 18.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 1.41M shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Among 6 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 2. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $800 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, January 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZNGA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. See Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $6.50 New Target: $8.2500 Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5.5000 New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $5.75 Maintain

30/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

28/01/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $5 Upgrade

Among 5 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Berenberg. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) rating on Thursday, March 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $72 target. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trex Is Still An Impressive Holding To Have – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Trex (TREX) Announces New Multi-Year Capital Expenditure Program – StreetInsider.com” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Trex Company, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier accumulated 0.01% or 2,958 shares. Aperio Llc reported 53,114 shares. Polen Cap Limited Company has 14,937 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 28,156 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 6,869 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 337,153 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 190,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company reported 7,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 8,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 33,840 shares stake. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co owns 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 32.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.73 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers reported 1,160 shares stake. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 1.03 million shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. 18,300 are owned by Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation New York. Fiera Capital Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has 35,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 24,100 shares. 11,729 are owned by Veritable L P. Private Advisor Gp Lc accumulated 47,346 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 11,596 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Sei Invs owns 2.51 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 4.95 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 958,987 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 1.61M shares.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Does Zynga’s Mobile Platform Gaming Revenue Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zynga (ZNGA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : IEF, QQQ, CLOU, FEYE, ZNGA, SBUX – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CNTY vs. ZNGA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 21.70M shares traded or 20.88% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.13 million activity. Shares for $549,478 were sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles. On Wednesday, January 2 Buckley Jeffrey sold $400,000 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 100,000 shares. The insider Bromberg Matthew S sold $178,035.