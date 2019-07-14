Trex Company Inc. (TREX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trex Company Inc. has 94.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 63.47% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of Trex Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Trex Company Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.70% 27.90% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Trex Company Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trex Company Inc. N/A 69 27.94 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Trex Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Trex Company Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Trex Company Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex Company Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 2.52 2.59

$80.25 is the consensus target price of Trex Company Inc., with a potential upside of 12.18%. The peers have a potential upside of 44.62%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Trex Company Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trex Company Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trex Company Inc. -2.26% -18.23% -21.36% -2.95% 9.94% 2.93% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Trex Company Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Trex Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Trex Company Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Trex Company Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trex Company Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.07 shows that Trex Company Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Trex Company Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Trex Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trex Company Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.