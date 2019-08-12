Trex Company Inc. (TREX) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Comparison side by side

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex Company Inc. 70 6.89 N/A 2.19 37.38 Builders FirstSource Inc. 15 0.31 N/A 1.87 9.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trex Company Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc. Builders FirstSource Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Trex Company Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Trex Company Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trex Company Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9% Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Trex Company Inc. has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Builders FirstSource Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trex Company Inc. Its rival Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Trex Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trex Company Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex Company Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Trex Company Inc. has a -1.67% downside potential and a consensus price target of $80.25. On the other hand, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s potential downside is -10.67% and its average price target is $18. The data provided earlier shows that Trex Company Inc. appears more favorable than Builders FirstSource Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trex Company Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 92.9%. Trex Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72% Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47%

For the past year Trex Company Inc. was less bullish than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Trex Company Inc. beats Builders FirstSource Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.