Trex Company Inc. (TREX) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Comparing side by side

Since Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex Company Inc. 68 6.15 N/A 2.19 27.94 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.94 N/A 0.26 14.05

Table 1 highlights Trex Company Inc. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Trex Company Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Trex Company Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trex Company Inc. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Risk & Volatility

Trex Company Inc. has a beta of 2.07 and its 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Trex Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. which has a 13.1 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trex Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trex Company Inc. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex Company Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Trex Company Inc.’s upside potential is 10.28% at a $80.25 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of Trex Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Trex Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 12.4% are Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trex Company Inc. -2.26% -18.23% -21.36% -2.95% 9.94% 2.93% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. -1.87% 2.22% -10.68% 9.52% 6.1% -0.81%

For the past year Trex Company Inc. has 2.93% stronger performance while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has -0.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Trex Company Inc. beats Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.