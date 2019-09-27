Trex Co (TREX) Stake Maintained by Pdt Partners Llc; Monetta Financial Services Trimmed Holding in Nike (NKE) by $830,000

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 53.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 31,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The hedge fund held 90,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48M, up from 59,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 294,332 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,474 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 384 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 10,200 shares. Millennium Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 156 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 19 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 103,971 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 73,101 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ruggie Gp holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Brinker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pembroke Limited holds 1.75% or 231,270 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 205,197 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 53,240 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Ltd Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 369,871 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,784 shares to 41,366 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 5,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,710 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

