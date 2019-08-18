Trex Co. (TREX) Shares Rose While Agf Investments America Has Trimmed Its Position; Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Market Valuation Rose

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (TREX) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 20,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 119,029 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 139,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Trex Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 687,750 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,792 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 50,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.33% or 5,855 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Coho Prtn Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,400 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guardian Capital Advsrs LP holds 5,065 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 70.65 million shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.04% or 160 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,343 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vgi Partners Pty reported 13.86% stake. Korea Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 739,465 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Lc invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Tru Na invested in 16,800 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Campbell Newman Asset invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: When Growth Beats Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 668 shares. Navellier reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 33,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Assetmark Inc accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartline reported 7,900 shares. Westfield Mgmt LP owns 0.2% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 425,860 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt owns 44 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.14% stake. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 103,715 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 42,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.01% or 78,331 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers’ Choice 100 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trex Company Inc (TREX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trex +10% post Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.