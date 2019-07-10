Trex Co (TREX) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Increased Holding; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.00 Million as Stock Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 24,101 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 187,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 178,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 77,756 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Capital Limited Company holds 1.18M shares. Century reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Incorporated holds 37,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Massachusetts Finance Service Com Ma has 267,931 shares. Moreover, East Coast Asset Limited Company has 0.53% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Victory Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 225,389 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 23,335 shares. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.67% or 22,823 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Agf Invests reported 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Whittier Co owns 2,958 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has invested 0.25% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Macquarie Gru has 474,598 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 7.14 million shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs reported 713,873 shares stake. Amg Funds Limited Liability holds 1.2% or 60,890 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 36 were accumulated by Gradient. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 558,671 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 612,421 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 255,919 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 64,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech Incorporated holds 46,955 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 312,119 shares in its portfolio. Denali Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 209 shares. Foundry Prns Llc invested in 576,377 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.