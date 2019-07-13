Trex Co (TREX) Share Price Declined While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Holding; As Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Shares Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Increased by $15.87 Million Its Stake

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 534,347 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 406,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.21 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.53 million, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 1.26M shares traded or 19.52% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June 10 and 11; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 0.03% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 172,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Swiss National Bank invested in 0.01% or 202,300 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 476 shares. United Automobile Association has 16,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 98,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Montecito Bank holds 0.15% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.04% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 50,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 70,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,687 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

