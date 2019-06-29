Trex Co (TREX) Market Value Declined While Ameritas Investment Partners Boosted Holding by $1.04 Million; Bowen Hanes & Co Upped Position in Garmin LTD (Sz) (GRMN)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (Sz) (GRMN) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.91M, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd (Sz) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 821,848 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 345.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,927 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 4,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 1.41M shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assoc invested in 93,250 shares. Twin Capital Incorporated reported 32,270 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 287,849 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 39,407 shares. Qs Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 863 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 59,454 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 1,796 shares. 2,660 are owned by Alexandria Cap Lc. Gateway Invest Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 25,732 shares. 23,590 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Andra Ap stated it has 77,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research invested in 216,789 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 77,678 shares. Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 6,585 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 278,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,824 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC).

