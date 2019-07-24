Trex Co (TREX) Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Waters (WAT) Shares Declined While North Star Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $475,896

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 30,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $218.5. About 517,084 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,165 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 22,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 579,362 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru owns 7,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westfield Management Com LP holds 425,860 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 114,292 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Llc reported 7,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 337,153 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Assetmark has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 29,153 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Lc. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 70,449 shares. 3,063 are held by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 10,203 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 276,710 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 6,785 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 19,500 shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trex Company Stock Popped 19.9% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aspirational And Affordable: Meet The New Trex Decking Lineup – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 22,422 shares to 301,482 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44M for 27.84 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Division reported 92 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited accumulated 0.05% or 19,857 shares. Earnest Limited Com has 32 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com holds 0.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 80,862 shares. 61,952 are owned by Logan Inc. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.18% or 29,418 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd holds 0.06% or 27,000 shares. 2,155 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nordea Management invested in 199,015 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 829 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvey Invest Communications Ltd Liability Com owns 3.16% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 72,994 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 89,128 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 253,059 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,343 shares to 310,769 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp by 36,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.40 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,312 shares. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.25M was made by King Ian on Monday, January 28. 2,000 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $463,180. Kim Francis also sold $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. $4.60M worth of stock was sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30.