Trex Co (TREX) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Alpine Partners Vi Increased Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 894,754 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 61.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 123,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 76,304 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 199,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 1.80 million shares traded or 109.23% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) by 79,420 shares to 151,981 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 29,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

