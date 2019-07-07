Trex Co (TREX) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Raised Stake; Navellier & Associates Holding in Wex (WEX) Has Trimmed by $4.64 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.57 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 938,206 shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 64.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 24,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,322 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 37,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $210.24. About 150,897 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 115 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 13,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 135,368 shares. 15,249 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd. Timpani Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 22,823 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 130,354 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2.05 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.2% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Frontier Cap Limited Com accumulated 433,840 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De reported 2,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,063 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $68.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard & Poor’s Depositary R (SPY) by 5,142 shares to 8,263 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 75,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 49,349 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 4,469 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 4,326 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 1,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Communication holds 4,100 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Crescent Park Limited Partnership reported 4,207 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 31,795 shares. Geode Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 420,799 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.1% or 23,800 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 1.20M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 3,600 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 405 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv, a New York-based fund reported 147,487 shares. Moreover, Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Citigroup invested in 7,444 shares.

