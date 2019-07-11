Trex Co (TREX) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.17 Million as Shares Declined; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Share Price Rose, Holder Private Ocean Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.58 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.57 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 394,896 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500.

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 204,627 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 2.05M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.1% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Vanguard owns 5.44 million shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp owns 5,202 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 6,446 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability. Communication Of Vermont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2,906 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 8,950 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has invested 0.06% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 76,304 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,300 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 13,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Gam Holdings Ag owns 12,884 shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Trex’s Guidance Didn’t Meet Expectations, but Management Keeps Playing the Long Game – Motley Fool” on February 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Trex Are Falling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex® Voted Top Brand By Trade Professionals And Consumers – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Trex Stumbled in Q1, and What It Means Going Forward – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $39.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Higher Revenues Boost Motorola’s (MSI) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Hold Rayonier (RYN) Stock in Your Portfolio Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Potlatch (PCH) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Com owns 28,231 shares. American Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.03% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Axa reported 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.04% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 746,501 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 3.64M shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 21,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 6,377 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 154,949 shares. Westwood Gp holds 659,012 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 57,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0% or 211 shares.

Analysts await PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 73.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PCH’s profit will be $13.52 million for 49.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by PotlatchDeltic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.