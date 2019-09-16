Trex Co (TREX) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Value Rose, Cibc Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $554,876

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 4,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 28,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 24,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 593,485 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 46,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.95M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.46. About 213,183 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 50,079 shares to 67,002 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 18,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,894 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Company has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 801,907 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 1.64M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 385,113 shares. 2,568 are owned by Voloridge Inv Management Ltd. The California-based Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Korea Inv accumulated 0% or 4,500 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 13,940 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 36,782 shares. First Republic Management owns 3,836 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). California Employees Retirement has 203,017 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,112 shares. Brown Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Par Mgmt accumulated 21.19% or 9.51M shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 142,008 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $89.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,358 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).