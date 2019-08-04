Trex Co (TREX) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Holding by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Baldwin Brothers Decreased Its Holding by $487,390

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 345.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 21,927 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 4,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 726,672 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 120,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 124,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 20,500 shares to 2,977 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,847 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22,931 shares to 87,952 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.