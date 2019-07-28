Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 5.01% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.