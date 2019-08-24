Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.97 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, vTv Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 273.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.