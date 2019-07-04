Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 16.55 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 186.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.4%. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.